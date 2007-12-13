WV.gov

January 1 – October 28, 2020 - Uniformed and Overseas Citizens may apply for a General Election absentee ballot.

August 11 – October 28, 2020 - Eligible voters may apply for a General Election ballot by mail.

September 18, 2020 - County clerks begin mailing absentee ballots to those who have applied.

October 8 – 14, 2020 - Sample ballots published in local newspapers throughout the state (publication dates will vary by county).

October 13, 2020 - Voter Registration Deadline

October 21 – October 31, 2020 - Early Voting at the county courthouse, annex or designated community voting location during normal business hours and Saturdays 9AM to 5PM.

October 27 – November 2, 2020 - Official List of Candidates or Sample Ballot published in local newspapers throughout the state (publication dates will vary by county).

October 28, 2020 - Deadline for Absentee by Mail Application. Absentee applications received after October 28, even if postmarked, cannot be accepted by law.

November 2, 2020 - Deadline to hand-deliver Absentee Ballot to County Clerk’s office.

November 3, 2020 - General Election Day: Polls open 6:30 AM to 7: 30 PM and absentee ballots must be postmarked.

November 9, 2020 - (Canvass) - Absentee Ballot postmarked by Election Day accepted if received by start of Canvass.

If we may be of any further assistance, please don't hesitate to contact us:  304.558.6000   toll free 866.767.8683  email:   Elections@wvsos.gov

