Office of the Secretary of State
State Capitol Building
Charleston, WV 25305
Office Hours:
Monday - Friday 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM
Phone:
Main: (304) 558-6000
Fax: (304) 558-0900
Toll Free: (866) 767-8683
Investigations Hotline: (877) 372-8398
WV One Stop Business Center
1615 East Washington Street
Charleston, WV 25311-2126
Office Hours:
Monday - Friday 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM
Phone:
Main: (304) 558-8000
Fax: (304) 558-8381
Toll Free: (866) 767-8683
North Central WV Business Hub
200 West Main Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301
Office Hours:
Monday - Friday 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM
Phone:
Main: (304) 367-2775
Fax: (304) 627-2243
Eastern Panhandle Business Hub
229 East Martin Street
Martinsburg, WV 25401
Office Hours:
Monday - Friday 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM
Phone:
Main: (304) 356-2654
Fax: (304) 260-4360